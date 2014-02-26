Forget Wii or Xbox, your favorite dance game is now on iPhone

February 26, 2014 Leave a comment

Do you love to dance? Do you play dance games? If you ever bought a dance game on Wii, then you know how much fun it could be.  Now you can have the same fun without even owning a Wii.

We have been working on an iPhone App, called Jamo (dance game on iPhone). It turns your iPhone into a Wii console which connects to your TV wirelessly. Then when you pick a dance routine, the iPhone turns into a Wii controller. You then hold the iPhone like a Wii controller, and the Jamo App tracks your motion with the built-in sensors (gyroscope and accelerometer) and scores your dance performance.

jamo_illustration2

In addition to following along other people’s dance routine, you could easily create your own dance routines. Simply hold the iPhone while you are dancing, iPhone uses the built-in sensors (gyroscope and accelerometer) to record your dance moves. Creating a dance game is no longer limited to big game studios, you can be the star!

05_Create

The game is now in Apple App store , give it a try. If you like it, please leave us a 5* review 🙂 Thanks!

Filed under Uncategorized Tagged with , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: