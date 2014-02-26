Forget Wii or Xbox, your favorite dance game is now on iPhone

February 26, 2014

Do you love to dance? Do you play dance games? If you ever bought a dance game on Wii, then you know how much fun it could be. Now you can have the same fun without even owning a Wii.

We have been working on an iPhone App, called Jamo (dance game on iPhone). It turns your iPhone into a Wii console which connects to your TV wirelessly. Then when you pick a dance routine, the iPhone turns into a Wii controller. You then hold the iPhone like a Wii controller, and the Jamo App tracks your motion with the built-in sensors (gyroscope and accelerometer) and scores your dance performance.

In addition to following along other people’s dance routine, you could easily create your own dance routines. Simply hold the iPhone while you are dancing, iPhone uses the built-in sensors (gyroscope and accelerometer) to record your dance moves. Creating a dance game is no longer limited to big game studios, you can be the star!

The game is now in Apple App store , give it a try. If you like it, please leave us a 5* review 🙂 Thanks!